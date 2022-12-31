Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has promoted 100 officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS).

According to an order issued by the State's Department of Personnel on Saturday, the promotion that includes over 50 IAS officers will be applicable from January 1, 2023.

Under this order, senior IAS Tanmay Kumar, Akhil Arora, Aparna Arora, Shikhar Agarwal and Sandeep Verma have been promoted to the Chief Secretary pay scale.

Other IAS officers have also been promoted in different pay scales.

