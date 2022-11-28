Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned separate Bills of three proposed private universities passed by the state assembly, saying that the varsities are being established without following the prescribed rules.

The three proposed private universities are Dunes University, Jodhpur; Vyas Vidya Peeth University, Jodhpur; and Saurabh University, Hindaun City, Karauli.

Mishra has returned the Bills in pursuance of Article 200 of the Constitution and its provisions, an official statement said.

In the statement, the governor said it is clear from these papers that the proposed private universities are being established without following the prescribed land and building rules.

Besides, there seems to be a direct loss to the state revenue, it said.

Mishra has also written a separate letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that the proposed private universities have not completed the process of building and conducting courses under the prescribed rules.

The governor has also objected to the courses being run without land conversion.

He has also given instructions to conduct a detailed inquiry into the shortcomings of private universities by constituting a high-level committee of divisional and revenue officers, the statement said.

