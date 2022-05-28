Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan government Saturday accorded industry status to the tourism and hospitality sector in the state.

According to an official statement, Urban Housing Development and Local Self Department Minister Shanti Dhariwal issued a notification to this effect on Saturday.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Delhi Reports 442 New Coronavirus Cases, No Death.

In the budget announcement in February, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the tourism and hospitality sector will be granted industry status.

The tourism sector in the state, like everywhere else in the country and the world, was severely affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | SpiceJet Plane Headed For Gorakhpur Returns to Mumbai After Windshield Crack Observed.

"The sector will be greatly benefited by this announcement by the state government," the statement issued on Saturday said.

The grant of industry status means that electricity tariff and some other taxes levied on tourism and hospitality operators would be at par with other industries rather than at the much-higher commercial rates.

Gehlot had said during the budget announcement that these concessions will bring a financial burden of Rs 700 crore a year on the state exchequer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)