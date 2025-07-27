Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Two days after a portion of the Piplodi Government School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed, killing seven children, the state government on Sunday announced a series of urgent measures, including closure and demolition of unsafe school buildings, GIS-mapping of all vulnerable structures, and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor structural safety.

School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, who chaired an emergency meeting with senior officials from both the departments, said a proposal of Rs 150 crore under the disaster management fund has been prepared for repair works in 7,500 schools across 170 tehsils, officials said.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the vulnerability of school infrastructure, especially during the monsoon season in southeastern Rajasthan.

Dilawar said a statewide survey is being conducted by the district collectors to identify the dilapidated school buildings.

“Buildings found to be structurally unsafe will be marked with a red cross and shut down immediately. These will be demolished on priority, and temporary classrooms using container units will be arranged as an interim solution," Dilawar said.

In a statement, the minister said the state will create a GIS-based application linked to the Shala Darpan portal to catalogue all dilapidated and repairable buildings. The platform will also integrate AI-based monitoring to assess building safety and guide budget allocations.

The minister also announced the creation of a quality control unit within the Samagra Shiksha scheme to supervise school construction, and ordered that all construction materials and workmanship be tested through PWD-certified labs. In case of substandard construction, the contractor and engineers will be held financially liable, he said.

In a move extending beyond government institutions, Dilawar said that private schools across the state will also be surveyed for safety compliance. Checks will also include fitness and medical status of school vehicles and drivers, while first-aid and fire safety training will be provided to the school management committees.

To bridge funding gaps, Dilawar said all MLAs and MPs in the state will be asked to contribute 20 per cent of their development fund towards school safety measures. Additionally, a demand will be placed with the concerned ministers to use 20 per cent of funds from Dang, Magra and Mewat development schemes for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of heavy rainfall in southeastern Rajasthan, the district collectors have been authorised to declare school holidays in the vulnerable districts.

The minister also instructed Panchayati Raj officials to conduct a review of pink toilet construction, ensure uncompromised quality in all ongoing projects, and enforce regular maintenance of public toilets.

