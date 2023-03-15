Jodhpur, Mar 14 (PTI) The headmaster of a government school here was arrested on Tuesday for "inappropriately touching" girl students, police said.

The accused, Bhagwan Singh Rajput (56), was suspended by the state education department on Saturday after a police case was registered against him.

The arrest came following recording of statements of four of his victims before a magistrate, police said.

According to police, the students and their parents had lodged a complaint against the accused headmaster of Government Upper Primary School, Ramnagar near Jodhpur on March 10.

“The complainants had stated that the headmaster had been inappropriately touching school girls and threatening them of dire consequences if they told anyone about it," said Station House Officer of Kaparda police station Jamal Khan.

The girls informed their parents who then approached police following which, Rajput was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

