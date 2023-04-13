Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon young doctors to contribute towards strengthening medical services in the backward, rural and tribal areas of the state.

Addressing a convocation ceremony of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) here, Mishra said the healthcare sector needs to tackle challenges like new diseases related to modern lifestyle, food and environment.

He also called upon the doctors to pay attention towards reducing the increasing dependence on machines for treatment and suggested that given the economic burden on patients and the adverse effects of the radiation caused by the machines, necessary tests related to the suspected disease should be conducted.

He said the University should work on the project of digitising the versions of ancient medical codes in libraries and make them available in medical colleges through an e-library.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Rajasthan is the first state in the country to enact a law to give citizens the right to health.

He said the state government would ensure the successful implementation of the Right to Healthcare Act.

