Injured being taken to hospital after a house collpased in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on thursday afternoon (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Over 30 women were injured when a house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

The house collapsed in the Khanetar village of Poonch district on Thursday afternoon, they said.

"Over 30 women were injured after a house collapsed in the Khanetar village of Poonch district," Dr Zulafkar Ahmed, Superintendent, District Hospital, Poonch said.

It was not clear whether the women were present inside the house when it collapsed.

The immediate cause behind the collapse is still not clear.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are under treatment, Ahmad added.

Upon receiving the information, police and locals reached the spot to help the injured.

More details are awaited (ANI)

