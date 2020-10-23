Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday laid emphasis on the importance of journalism in the development of a healthy democracy, saying journalists should have complete knowledge of all the subjects.

The governor held a video conference with vice-chancellors of several universities, including HJ University of Journalism and Mass Communication, to discuss the National Education Policy-2020, according to an official release.

Also Read | Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi Govt Launches EV Policy Portal for Seamless Disbursement of Incentives, Buyers Will Receive Benefit in 3 Days.

He said skill development has been given special emphasis in the new education policy and keeping this in mind, skill university in the state needs to function effectively.

In the last three days, the governor has held dialogues on the national education policy with the vice-chancellors of 26 universities in the state.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)