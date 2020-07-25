Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday appealed to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma at the new plasma bank started at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

The plasma donated by them would help to treat those infected with the coronavirus.

"Rajasthan Government today started a plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment of COVID-19 patients. I appeal to all COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma," Mishra said.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Rajasthan had 34,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This includes 9,029 active cases and 24,547 cured and discharged patients. 602 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far in the state.

Earlier today, BJP delegation led by state party president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria met Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, over the COVID-19 situation in the state. (ANI)

