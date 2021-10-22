Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday visited the famous Ramsar site at the Sambhar salt lake here by a tourist train.

He described the lake and its natural environment as “very important”, and also emphasised on promoting this place from a tourism point of view.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Angry Man Throws Acid on Wife, Children After Verbal Spat in Saharsa District, Booked.

Mishra called the journey by train in Sambhar Lake as unforgettable, according to a release.

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife Satyawati Mishra, also spent some time at Gudha Jhapok dam of Sambhar Lake.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)