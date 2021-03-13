Bikaner, Mar 13 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly killed themselves in Rajasthan's Churu district by hanging from a tree, police said Saturday, suspecting the two were in a relationship.

The incident happened in Jeevandesar Ki Rohi of Sardarshahar tehsil, they said.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Kaluram, while the woman is a juvenile.

The two bodies were handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, they said.

