Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI): Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) legislator Jaikrishn Patel for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a mine owner in the State.

Confirming the arrest, ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said, "MLA Jaikrishn Patel was trapped by the ACB team today while accepting Rs 20 lakh. The complainant, Ravindra Singh, is from eastern Rajasthan; he owns mines. The MLA had listed some questions related to these mines in the assembly. The MLA told the complainant that if you give me money, I will withdraw these (three) questions."

The senior officer further revealed, "We have audio and video evidence. This entire deal was for about Rs 2.5 crore, and it was decided that the amount would be given in instalments, and after that, the questions listed in the assembly would be withdrawn."

Addressing reports circulating on social media about Patel's gunman being on the run, Meharda clarified, "The reports of his gunman running away are false; he is here. Instead, one of his aides is absconding. We are searching for him. For now, the MLA is under questioning and not making disclosures. We will recover the cash from the aide, who was carrying it at the time, once he is apprehended."

The ACB said further investigation is underway to trace the MLAs aide and recover cash linked to the bribery deal.

Jaikrishn Patel represents Bagidora assembly constituency in Banswara district of southern Rajasthan. Patel, 38, is a first-time MLA. (ANI)

