Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Thursday said that all MLAs were enthusiastic as the Constitution was respected after the Governor gave the nod to convene the state Assembly session.

"All MLAs are enthusiastic and the opposition MLAs are happy for the order issued by Governor Kalraj Mishra. We are prepared as we have the full majority in the state," said Khachariyawas during a press conference.

Also Read | Bihar Imposes Additional Restricts in State Headquarters, District Headquarters, Sub-Divisional Headquarters From August 1 to 16: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

He further said, "Everyone knows that people and the leaders of Rajasthan wanted to respect the Constitution."

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, Khachariyawas said, "The Rajasthan government has handled the outbreak very well. They have provided food, shelter, transportation to the people in need. Not a single migrant labourer has died as the government made sure that they take care of their essential needs."

Also Read | Hardik Satishchandra Shah Appointed As Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coming back to the political crisis in the state, the minister said that it will be beneficial for the leaders and party members who have left the party (Congress) to come back. "Otherwise they have to face the resistance of the people in their constituency," Khachariyawas said adding, "As we were elected in this (Congress) party, it is our responsibility to stand with party till the time we die."

"They should own up their mistakes and join back the party," he added.

On being asked about Sachin Pilot's decision to attend the Assembly session, Khachariyawas said, "Everyone who is and was part of the party or was elected should attend the Assembly session. They should also attend the party forum as the country works on the Constitution."

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they will have to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till August 14. Ministers can visit the Secretariat to complete their work, a source present at the CLP meet told ANI.

On Wednesday, Governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order to convene the state Assembly session from August 14.

The order for convening the Assembly was issued after the fourth request by the state government.

Rajasthan Congress has been in turmoil ever since simmering differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress on July 14. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected these allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)