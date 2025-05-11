Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India] May 11 (ANI): The mortal remains of Sergeant Surendra Kumar Moga, who lost his life in the line of duty during shelling by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector, were brought to his residence in Mandawa village, Jhunjhunu district, on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Assistant Medical Sergeant was killed in action in a Pakistani attack on the Udhampur Air Base, leaving behind a legacy of bravery and sacrifice.

Moga's 11-year-old daughter, Vartika, expressed pride in her father's sacrifice while vowing to follow in his footsteps. "I am feeling proud that my father got martyred while killing the enemies and protecting the nation... Last time, we talked to him at 9 PM last night, and he said that drones are roaming but not attacking... Pakistan should be finished entirely... I want to become a soldier like my father and avenge his death. I will finish them off one by one," she said.

Sergeant Surendra Kumar Moga, hailing from Mehradasi village in Mandawa, Jhunjhunu, joined the Indian Air Force on January 1, 2010. Born to Late Shishpal Singh Moga, a retired soldier, and Nanu Devi, he was the youngest and only brother among three elder sisters.

He completed his schooling at Rajasthan Public School and GR Public School in Jhunjhunu and earned a BSc degree from Morarji College, Jhunjhunu. He is survived by his wife, Seema Devi, a housewife, his daughter Vartika, aged 11, and his son Daksh, aged 7.

On Saturday, the Rajasthan Chief Minister paid condolences to martyr Surendra Singh Moga for his unwavering bravery and commitment to the nation.

"The news of the martyrdom of Shri Surendra Singh Moga ji, a son of Rajasthan, a resident of Jhunjhunu, a soldier of the Indian Army, who attained martyrdom at Udhampur Air Base while performing his duty of national security, is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give a place to the virtuous soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Om peace!" he posted on X. (ANI)

