New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, on Saturday, has taken suo motu cognisance of a tragic incident reported in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, where a 50-year-old labourer lost his life while digging a sewer pit inside the campus of a power house.

The accident occurred on July 14 when the victim, along with other workers, was engaged in excavating a 30-foot-deep pit.

The media reported on July 15 that the man was approximately 18 feet down when the soil around him suddenly collapsed, burying him alive. While his fellow labourers managed to escape, he remained trapped, prompting an emergency response.

Police and Civil Defence personnel reached the site and launched an intense rescue effort that lasted nearly six to seven hours. Despite their efforts, the man was recovered deceased, and his body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The NHRC expressed grave concern over the reported incident, calling it a serious violation of the victim's human rights, particularly in the context of workplace safety and negligence.

Taking formal action, the Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan and the Commissioner of Police, Ajmer. They have been asked to submit a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to outline the circumstances of the incident, procedural lapses, and any compensation provided to the next of kin of the deceased. It must also highlight the steps taken by the authorities to improve safety standards and prevent such occurrences in the future.

This incident brings renewed attention to the risks faced by labourers in hazardous work conditions and emphasises the need for robust safety protocols and timely accountability, stated NHRC. (ANI)

