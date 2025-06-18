India News | Rajasthan: Om Birla Inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya Worth 20 Cr in Bundi, Vows Agro-industry Boost

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], June 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya worth Rs 20 crore in Rajasthan Bundi district, and announced major developments aimed at expanding educational and industrial infrastructure in the region.

While speaking to ANI at the event, Om Birla said, "Kendriya Vidyalaya worth Rs 20 crores has been inaugurated... Soon, the school's capacity will be doubled... The 12th class will also be conducted there."

He also shared his vision to transform Bundi into a major hub for agricultural industries. "Bundi will become a big hub of agro-industry. Even today, Bundi is the country's centre of attraction and facilities. Twenty agro-based industries are running here. In the coming time, more agro-based industries will be set up here," Birla told ANI.

On Monday, Om Birla inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects, including a high-level bridge over the Kalisindh river in Barod-Budhadit of Kota parliamentary constituency.

"Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects, including a high-level bridge over the Kalisindh river in Barod-Budhadit of Kota parliamentary constituency. From bridge construction to new roads, classrooms and new buildings, these works are ensuring that no citizen is deprived of basic amenities," Om Birla posted on X.

Emphasising the significance of the infrastructure, Om Birla said, "This bridge built between Barod and Chambal Dhipri will now not allow the movement of people to be disrupted during floods, and will connect every village, dhani and farm of the area with a strong road network. This will also directly benefit our food producers, their produce will now reach the markets faster and the pace of development will reach the villages."

"Many efforts have been initiated, from drinking water schemes to health services and making women self-reliant. I am confident that in the coming years, the Kota-Bundi region will play a leading role in Rajasthan's development model and will realise our resolve of 'all-inclusive, all-encompassing' development," his post added. (ANI)

