India News | Rajasthan on Alert After Missile Strikes in Pakistan, State Leaders Hail 'Operation Sindoor'

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot were among several leaders who welcomed 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Sharma, who returned from Gujarat on Wednesday morning, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the state's preparedness and issued instructions to tighten security following the operation.

He directed officials to cancel leaves of police personnel and ensure their presence at the headquarters. Officers were instructed to ensure full-proof security across the state, especially in border areas.

"Rajasthan is a border state of Pakistan, therefore, the security system of the state should be in place by complying with the highest standards," he said.

Sharma said that in view of the present circumstances, anti-national forces may try to disturb the communal harmony in the state.

He further directed the police officials to take immediate action against those spreading rumors and intensify effective monitoring of social media.

Reviewing the internal security plan and disaster management of all the districts, the Sharma said that the adequate availability of medicines, oxygen and ambulances should be ensured in hospitals.

Also, necessary human resources and equipment including doctors should also be available, he said.

Sharma also directed the officers to ensure availability of water, electricity and essential basic resources and to maintain smooth services related to it.

He also reviewed preparations for the mock drill conducted later in the day, instructing that effective security arrangements should be ensured at strategically important places.

Sharma directed the Additional Director General Range In-charge and Secretary In-charge to remain in constant touch with the officers of the districts under their charge.

The chief minister congratulated the Indian forces for carrying out "effective and precise" missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

He said that in a befitting reply to the cowardly Pahalgam attackers, the Indian Air Force carried out Operation Sindoor with indomitable courage and destroyed nine terrorist camps.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a "New India" is committed to bring the terrorists and their masters to justice.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police U R Sahu and other officers also attended the meeting.

Special instructions were also issued to the administrations of the border districts of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer. All schools in these districts were shut as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Sharma praised the armed forces in a post on X in Sanskrit.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed support for the operation. Speaking to PTI, he said, “People were expecting this. All, including Rahul Gandhi, said in one voice that we are with the government. Only terrorist hideouts have been targeted. I welcome the action.”

In a post on X, Gehlot said, “The Indian Army's Operation Sindoor has dealt a severe blow to terrorism by destroying Pakistani terrorist bases. The Congress Party and the whole of India welcome this action and we stand firmly with the Indian Army and the Government of India.”

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a post, “So proud of our Indian Armed Forces. Prayers for our bravehearts.”

Ajmer Deputy Mayor Neeraj Jain said the strikes were a befitting reply to those behind the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Flight operations from Jaipur to Chandigarh and Hindon were suspended in view of the heightened alert, and all flights from Jodhpur airport were also cancelled. A help desk has been set up at airports for passenger assistance, officials said.

Mock drills were conducted across the state in coordination with the central government.

In Jaipur, the scenario of an air strike on the BSNL office on MI Road was simulated. Emergency services responded with fire brigades, civil defence teams, and ambulances, while traffic was blocked for rescue operations.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and other senior officials were present at the site. Joseph said a night-time blackout would be conducted and urged citizens to remain alert.

In Bikaner, a mock attack was staged on a police station, and in Jhunjhunu, ex-servicemen distributed sweets and raised slogans in support of the armed forces. A similar drill was conducted at the Circuit House in the presence of Collector Ravindra Goswami and Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan.

“The response time of all agencies was evaluated and coordination tested,” the collector said.

In Jaisalmer, locals gathered at Hanuman Chauraha waving the national flag and chanting slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. BJP leader Kanwar Singh Chauhan and others distributed sweets.

People in Barmer also expressed support, saying the strikes were a justified response to the recent terror attack.

Similar celebrations were held in other parts of the state.

