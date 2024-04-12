Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Dausa on Friday to garner support for BJP candidate Kanhaiya Lal Meena for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He was seated in a specially designed vehicle. He was accompanied by BJP candidate from Dausa, Kanhaiya Lal Meena and Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

Also Read | Congress Lok Sabha Elections Campaign Song Video: Grand Old Party Launches Poll Campaign Song 'Haath Badlega Halaat', Steps Up Social Media Electioneering.

PM Modi was seen waving at people lined up on both sides of the road and showed the BJP's 'lotus' poll symbol to canvass support for the BJP candidate from Dausa.

Prior to the roadshow, people gathered in huge numbers. They also presented a cultural performance using instruments of 'dhol' and 'manjeera'.

Also Read | PM Modi 'Jail' Remark: RJD Leader Misa Bharti Says ‘My Statement Was Twisted’, Calls It ‘BJP’s Agenda’ (Watch Video).

Sitting Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena said that PM Modi's roadshow will boost the party campaign in the state and help the BJP win all 25 seats.

"PM Modi's roadshow is quite impressive which will bring 25 out of 25 seats. PM has left no stone unturned in developing this region; the work that has been done including the expressway, medical college...Today, his roadshow will make our candidate Kanhaiya Lal Meena win with a margin of 1.5 to 3 lakh votes," Meena said.

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardahn Singh Rathore also praised PM Modi affirming confidence in the party winning all 25 seats.

"PM Modi's magic is still on. We will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan. Congress doesn't have candidates. Even the candidates who are contesting are fielded just for getting sacrificed," he said.

In Dausa, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the BJP has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena against Congress' Murari Lal Meena. BJP's Jaskaur Meena won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Dausa.

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats. The polling will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. The counting will be held on June 4.

The BJP had won all 25 seats in the state in 2014. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won all 25 seats, with the BJP winning 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)