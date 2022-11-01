Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan.

Modi during his visit to the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Highly Decomposed Body Found in Locked Toilet of Janseva Express at Roza Station in Shahjahanpur.

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

During his visit, the prime minister will also address a gathering of Bhil adivasis and members of other tribes of the region.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Gets Its First Data Centre; Project to Generate Employment Opportunities.

The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was being led by social reformer Govind Guru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)