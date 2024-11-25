Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Jaipur Police arrested several individuals, including 11 Bangladeshi nationals, after discovering that they were staying illegally near the Bhagora Police Station area without valid documentation.

Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur West, confirmed the arrests, stating that authorities had received information about the illegal stay of some Bangladeshi nationals in the Bhagora PS area.

Following the tip-off, an investigation was launched, resulting in the apprehension of various individuals. Among those arrested, 11 Bangladeshi nationals have been sent to a detention center.

DCP Kumar further added that the Bangladeshi administration has been informed about the arrests.

"The police are continuing their efforts to ensure that there are no further illegal settlements in the area. The investigation into the matter is ongoing," DCP Kumar said.

Further details on the matter is awaited.

Earlier in Karnataka, as many as 6 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on November 18 near Holalkere Road of Chitradurga city for illegal infiltration and settlement.

The individuals were identified as Shek Saifur Rohaman, Muhammed Suman Husen Ali, Majharul, Azizul Shaik, Muhammed SakibSikdar and Sanowar Hossain.

According to an official release from the police, on November 18, while patrolling near Aravind Garments and White Wash Garments on Holalkere Road, Chitradurga City, six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the second phase of Dhavalagiri Layout.

"Upon interrogation and verification of documents found with them, it was discovered that the said individuals were citizens of Bangladesh. They had illegally infiltrated into India several years ago with the intention of settling here," said the release.

It further added, "The fake Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, labor cards, bank passbooks, PAN cards, and one passport found in their possession have been confiscated for further legal action. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the aforementioned individuals." (ANI)

