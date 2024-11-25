Hyderabad, November 25: Yet another case of food poisoning has been reported in Hyderabad, this time involving three youngsters who fell ill after ordering food through an online delivery app. The trio had biryani and grilled chicken from Aroma Restaurant in Badangpet on November 20. Shortly after eating, they began experiencing severe stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Meerpet, where doctors confirmed food poisoning as the cause of their illness.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the victims, after suffering from health issues, sought medical attention where food poisoning was diagnosed. The group had ordered the food from Aroma Restaurant through an online platform, and after the meal, they started experiencing severe gastrointestinal symptoms. The youngsters had consumed the food on the evening of November 20 and, within hours, felt the onset of symptoms. They immediately sought medical help and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Hyderabad: Youth Lands in Hospital After Eating Chicken Biryani at Green Bawarchi in Neredmet, Visuals Surface.

As per the Times Now report, Doctors confirmed that the symptoms were consistent with food poisoning, and the youngsters’ condition gradually improved after medical treatment. The victims have since filed a complaint with the food safety authorities in the Meerpet Municipal Corporation, seeking action against Aroma Restaurant and the delivery app used to place the order. The local food safety department has assured them that the complaint will be investigated, and further action will be taken based on the findings. Momo-Linked Food Poisoning in Hyderabad: Woman Dies, Over 20 Land in Hospital After Eating Momos in Nandi Nagar of Banjara Hills; Food Stall Owner Booked (Watch Videos).

This incident adds to the rising concern over food safety in Hyderabad, with a similar case of food poisoning reported earlier this month in Malkajgiri, where a young man fell ill after consuming chicken biryani at a local restaurant. On November 15, the 23-year-old developed symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea, later confirmed as food poisoning by medical professionals.

