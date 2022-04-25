Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has arrested a woman and her two accomplices in connection with a honey-trap case in Nagaur.

They are accused of extorting Rs 31 lakh from a man by threatening to post his objectionable videos on social media.

Nagaur SP Ramamurthy Joshi said the victim left his house without informing anyone on Friday. The next day, his family members lodged a missing report at Makrana police station.

He said that the police located the man and came to know that he was honey trapped.

The SP said that according to the man's complaint, Rekha Kanwar (32) and Shaitan Singh (30) recorded his video in an objectionable position and extorted Rs 31 lakh by threatening to make it viral. The third accused was identified as Vikram Singh (32).

The accused were arrested on Monday, police said.

