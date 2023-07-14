Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Thirteen accused involved in the murder of a 39-year-old undertrial, who was shot dead in police custody in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Wednesday, have been identified, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Bharatpur) Mridul Kacchawa on Thursday said 13 people have been found involved in the murder of Kuldeep Singh Jaghina. Four of the accused have been arrested.

Armed men barged inside a Rajasthan Roadways bus on Wednesday and shot dead Jaghina, who was being escorted by a police team for a court hearing in Bharatpur. Another man was injured in the firing and is admitted to a hospital in a critical state. Both men were accused of killing a local BJP leader in 2022.

It was an act of revenge as the victim was allegedly involved in the murder of Kripal Singh, a resident of Jaghina village and a local BJP leader. The accused are friends and family of Singh and planned the murder as revenge, Kacchawa said.

The police arrested four accused -- Bablu Malipura, Vishnu Jat, Sourabh Lulhara and Dharamraj -- on Wednesday. They have been sent to five-day police custody.

A high-level meeting was held in Jaipur on the firing incident and guidelines were issued to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Director-General of Police Umesh Mishra said the investigation in the firing incident has been handed over to Inspector General (Crime) Prafulla Kumar.

Jaghina's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

One of his family members has lodged a complaint against over a dozen people. He also mentioned that Jaghina had in June filed a court application, seeking a virtual hearing in the case citing the threat to his life.

