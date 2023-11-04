Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI): After securing a BJP ticket to seek a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan constituency, Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje filed her nomination in the Jhalawar district on Saturday.

Gung-ho about her party's chances of returning to the hustings in Rajasthan, the former CM told ANI, "This is the power of my family (people of Jhalawar). It is their affection and blessings that brought me here again."

She also offered prayers at Radi Ke Balaji temple in Jhalawar before filing her nomination on Saturday.

On her "I feel I can retire now" remark, as was reported by a section of the media, Raje said, "I would like to make it clear that I am not going anywhere. I have just filed my nomination. Don't entertain any thoughts of my retirement anytime soon."

"Jhalawar is my family. In this family, we say a lot about things that have nothing to do with politics. After listening to (her son) Dushyant (Singh) yesterday and seeing how the people reacted to it, I was delighted. As a mother, I couldn't be happier seeing how he was at one with the people here," she added.

Dushyant Singh currently represents the Jhalawar-Baran constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls.

The party named two candidates -- Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency -- in its fourth list.

Earlier this week, the BJP released its third list of 58 candidates, including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against the Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats while the BJP had to settle for 73 seats in the 200-member house.

Ashok Gehlot eventually took oath as the chief minister with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Rajasthan will poll for the Assembly in a single phase on November 25 and the votes will be counted along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3. (ANI)

