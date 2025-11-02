New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi.

"The news of the deaths of many people in the road accident that occurred in Phalodi, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," President Murmu posted on X.

At least 15 people were killed and two others injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi, officials said on Sunday.

District Collector Shweta Chauhan stated that all the bodies have been kept in the government hospital's mortuary in Osian, while the injured have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said that a green corridor has been created to ensure the injured receive timely medical treatment, adding that the administration is focused on saving lives and providing necessary assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Om Prakash Paswan said, "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured... A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available..."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident, calling it "extremely tragic and heart-rending," and directed district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

In a post on X, Bhajanlal Sharma wrote, "The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families."

"Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," the post read.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also expressed deep sorrow over the death in Phalodi, praying for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families.

"I have just received the news in Patna that 15 people have died in a road accident in Matoda, Phalodi. Hearing this, my heart is extremely saddened. I pray to God to grant a place at His holy feet to all the deceased, give strength to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured," Ashok Gehlot wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

