Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] July 26 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has decided to prioritise the repair of dilapidated school buildings, government institutions, and Anganwadi centres across the state. The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The Chief Minister announced that the permissible allocation under the Dang, Magra, and Mewat Regional Development Plan for the repair of government institutions, including school buildings and Anganwadi centres, would be increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

Additionally, under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme (MLA-LAD), repair work can be undertaken for government institutions, school buildings, and Anganwadi centres constructed under any scheme, with recommendations allowed for works up to 20% of the annual allocation.

CM Sharma urged all MLAs to give top priority to recommending repair work for dilapidated and repairable government institutions, school buildings, and Anganwadi centres in their respective constituencies.

The decision follows the tragic roof collapse at Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district on Friday morning, which resulted in the deaths of seven students.

Five officials of the Education Department have been suspended as the investigation begins in the Rajasthan's Jhalawar school roof collapse case, said a senior official on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Jhalawar Collector Ajay Singh Rathore conveyed that a committee has been formed and action will be taken against the culprits. The five Education Officials suspended are - Meena Garg, Javed Ahmed, Ramvilas, Kanhaiya Lal Sugan and Badrilal Lodha. Reflecting on the number of casualties and injuries in the incident, the official stated that seven students have lost their lives while 20 others are injured, out of which several will be discharged from the hospital.

Rathore said, "Yesterday, around 7:45 to 8 am, we received information that the roof of one of the classrooms of the school had collapsed and students were buried in the debris. Students were rescued and hospitalised. There were 7 casualties and the other 20 who were injured are recovering. They will soon be discharged... The primary investigation has begun, and five people have been suspended. Committees have been formed and action will be taken against the culprits..."

The Jhalawar collector further stated that authorities have instructed the education department to provide information about any dilapidated school buildings.

"We had already given instructions to teachers that if you fear any such thing, declare a leave on that day and report the matter to us. But yesterday, even after the incident occurred, the teachers kept saying that there was no such situation. They say that the roof collapsed because of rainwater accumulation..." the official added.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment.

He said, "In yesterday's incident, 7 children lost their lives. Several children were injured and are undergoing treatment. The last rites of the deceased children were performed in the village... The administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment..."Earlier today, Jhalawar MLA and BJP leader Govind Ranipuriya assured strict action against those found responsible for the roof collapse of a government primary school in Piplodi village, which claimed the lives of seven students. Ranipuriya attended the last rites of the students who died in the tragedy.

Speaking to ANI while returning from the funeral amid tight security, the MLA said, "Whoever is responsible for this will be punished. Investigation is underway, and once it becomes clear, action will be taken."

Following the incident, agitated locals staged a protest over the incident and demanded justice for the victims. A video of a clash involving protestors and police also went viral on social media. Later, police dispersed the crowd. (ANI)

