India News | Rajasthan: Process to File Nomination Paper for LS Polls' First Phase to Begin Tomorrow

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will begin from Wednesday in Rajasthan, an official said.

Voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- on April 19, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said in a statement.

He said that nominations can be filed till March 27. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28 and names can be withdrawn till March 30.

For filing nominations, general candidates will have to deposit a security deposit of Rs 25,000 and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates will have to deposit Rs 12,500, the statement said.

Gupta said the process of filling nominations will start from 11 am and will continue till 3 pm.

Counting of votes for the elections will take place on June 4.

