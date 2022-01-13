Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) An assistant engineer of the Rajasthan government's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was on Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000, officials said.

Posted in Nagaur district's Makrana, accused Sitaram Yadav had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for clearing his payment related to Rs 10-lakh work, the ACB said in a statement.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed in ‘Accidental Firing’ in Rajouri.

Acting on the complaint, a team of ACB in Pali district caught Yadav red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000, it said.

A case has been registered against Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is being done, it said.

Also Read | Ekadashi 2022: Lakhs of Devotees Take Part in Online Vaikuntha Ekadashi Celebrations at ISKCON Bengaluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)