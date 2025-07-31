Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district for allegedly killing his 86-year-old grandmother, as she used to scold him for his addiction to online gaming, police said on Thursday.

Sriganganagar SP Amrita Duhan said Manish Chugh, the accused, killed his grandmother Draupadi Devi on July 24 by strangling her with a towel and later tried to stage the crime as a robbery.

Chugh initially filed a complaint at the Purani Abadi police station, claiming that unidentified persons murdered his grandmother and looted valuables.

However, on sustained interrogation, Chugh confessed to the crime, the SP said.

Chugh, who is addicted to mobile gaming, reportedly lost several lakhs of rupees and took loans from his relatives.

On the day of the crime, he lost Rs 15,000 for which his grandmother reprimanded him. In a fit of rage, he killed her and fled with cash and gold jewellery from the house, police said.

