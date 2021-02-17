Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan mounted to 3,19,166 on Wednesday with 101 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 2,782 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 25 were reported from Jaipur, 19 from Jodhpur, eight each from Kota and Udaipur, seven from Dungarpur, five each from Rajsamand, Sikar and Chittorgarh, and four from Barmer, the bulletin stated.

As many as 1,249 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 3,15,135 people have been discharged after treatment, it said.

So far, 517 have died in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, according to the bulletin.

