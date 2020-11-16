Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 2,169 coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the state tally to 2,27,986, a health bulletin stated.

The state also recorded 12 deaths pushing the number of fatalities to 2,078.

The deaths were reported from Ajmer, Alwar, Ganganagar, Jaipur (two each), Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Pali while the maximum fresh cases of 538 were reported from Jaipur.

As many as 412 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jodhpur and rest of the cases were reported from other districts, the health department bulletin said.

A total of 2,07,224 affected patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present stands at 18,684, it said.

