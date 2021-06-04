Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Forty COVID-19 deaths and 1,006 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,599 and 9,44,500 respectively.

The maximum of the eight deaths and 203 positive cases were reported from Jaipur while the rest from other parts of the district, according to an official report.

A total of 9,11,897 Covid patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 24,004.

