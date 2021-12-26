Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 62 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising its tally to 9,55,480.

The number of active cases has risen to 318 in the state.

Also Read | ‘Kashi Film Festival’ to Be Held For the First Time in Varanasi, Will Give New Identity to Uttar Pradesh.

Of the fresh cases on Sunday, Jaipur reported 46, Udaipur (4), Bikaner and Ganganagar (3 each), Ajmer and Pratapgarh (2 each), Jodhpur and Sikar (1 each), an official medical report said.

The state has so far recorded 8,963 deaths due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes 23-Year-Old Woman In Bhopal, Blackmails Her After Making Objectionable Video; Case Registered.

As many as 9,46,199 patients have recovered, according to the report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)