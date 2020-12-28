Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) With seven more fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 went up to 2,677 in Rajasthan on Monday, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 798 fresh cases, which pushed its COVID-19 tally to 3,06,158, the bulletin said, adding that of these, 10,742 are under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 2,92,739 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment so far in the state.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths has been reported from Jaipur (498), followed by Jodhpur (286), Ajmer (219), Bikaner and Kota (165 each), Bharatpur (119), Udaipur (110) and Pali (109).

Of the fresh cases, Jodhpur recorded 100, Jaipur 76, Bhilwara 61, Kota 57 and Alwar 52, among other districts.

