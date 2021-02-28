Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, officials said.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported on Sunday, they said.

Of the new cases, the maximum 26 were reported from Jaipur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 3,20,336, they said.

A total of 1,308 cases are active in the state while 2,787 people have died so far due to the virus, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)