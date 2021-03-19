Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Two fatalities were recorded on Friday in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, pushing the state's death toll to 2,796, while 402 new cases took the caseload to 3,24,503, according to a health department bulletin.

The bulletin said 3,18,586 people have been discharged after treatment so far, while 3,121 are still under medical observation.

So far, Jaipur has reported 519 deaths, Jodhpur 308 deaths, Ajmer 223, Kota 169, Bikaner 167, Bharatpur 120, Udaipur 125, Pali 109 and Sikar 101.

Of the 402 cases reported Friday, Kota accounted for 64, Jaipur 61, Rajsamand 38, Udaipur 36, Jodhpur 34, Dungarpur 30 and Ajmer 22.

