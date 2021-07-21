Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 22 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection count to 9,53,437, according to an official report.

No fresh death was reported from the state, where 8,951 people have succumbed to disease so far.

Of the fresh positive cases, six were reported from Udaipur and four from Banswara.

As many as 9,44,128 persons have recovered from the infection till now and the number of active cases at present is 358, the report said.

