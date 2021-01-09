Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 9 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

According to the state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,12,521 including 6,730 active cases.

The state has seen 1,098 new recoveries and total recoveries in the state have gone up to 3,03,060.

Four more deaths were reported due to the disease, taking the toll to 2,731. (ANI)

