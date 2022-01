Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 6,366 fresh Covid infections and four fatalities in a day pushing the tally of cases to 9,88,638 and the death toll to 8,978, official data showed on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, the highest, 2,166 cases, were reported from Jaipur, followed by 711 in Jodhpur. Kota district logged 446 cases, Alwar 411, Udaipur 403, Bharatpur 365 and Bikaner 255.

Also Read | MHA Asks States To Safeguard Rights of Transgender Persons in Prisons.

The four deaths were reported from Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur and Nagar.

Rajasthan currently has 30,597 active cases.

Also Read | Assam: Ex-Militant Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen in Cachar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)