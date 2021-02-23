Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) No fresh coronavirus death was recorded in Rajasthan on Tuesday even though the state reported 76 new cases, officials said.

With the latest additions, the death toll in the state rose to 2,785, while the total number of infections went up to 3,19,702, which included 1,195 active cases, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the new cases, 19 were reported from Jaipur, 12 from Jodhpur, nine Udaipur, seven Banswara, and five each from Bhilwara and Nagaur.

As per the bulletin, 3,15,722 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

Of the total deaths so far, 518 have been reported from Jaipur, 305 from Jodhpur, 222 Ajmer, 169 Kota, 167 Bikaner, 120 Bharatpur, 123 Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 from Sikar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)