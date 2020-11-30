Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday reported 20 more deaths due to COVID-19, while 2,677 fresh cases pushed the state's caseload to 2,68,063.

The state's COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,312 and the number of active cases stands at 28,653, according to a health department bulletin.

So far, 2,37,098 people have been discharged after treatment, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 435 so far, followed by 239 in Jodhpur, 187 in Ajmer, 161 in Bikaner, 135 in Kota, 105 in Bharatpur, 95 in Udaipur and 90 in Pali.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 2,677 new cases, including 745 in Jaipur, 475 in Jodhpur, 194 in Kota, 97 in Tonk, 90 each in Alwar, Bharatpur and Nagaur, 84 in Bhilwara and 83 in Dungarpur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

