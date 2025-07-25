New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the Rajasthan school building collapse incident.

A portion of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district this morning, leaving four children dead and 17 others injured.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "The mishap at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour".

"Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he added.

