Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded five more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,710, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 502 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the tally to 3,09,821, it said. The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 8,491, the bulletin said.

According to it, 2,98,620 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 504 in Jaipur, 291 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 166 in Bikaner, 166 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 111 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 81 were recorded in Jaipur, 46 in Kota, 36 in Jodhpur, 34 in Nagaur, 33 in Bhilwara, 32 in Ajmer, 27 in Jhalawar, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, according to the bulletin.

