Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) said on Thursday that its DSP Kamal Singh, who was sent to Manesar to get records in connection with the purported audio-tapes related to the alleged horse-trading, was stopped by Haryana police.

It also said that manager of resort in Manesar was later called to the Police Naka, where Singh was stopped, and the letter seeking records for investigation was given to him there.

Also Read | Tripura Reports 206 New COVID 19 Cases in Past 24 Hours : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

"DSP Kamal Singh was sent to ITC Grand Bharat and Best Western Resort Country Club, Manesar to get records. The letter was given to ITC Grand Bharat's Manager at the hotel but while going to Best Western Resort Country Club, DSP was stopped by police at Naka 1.5 km from hotel," the SOG said.

"Singh spoke with the Manager of Best Western Country Club Resort and told him that he has been stopped by Haryana Police. The manager was called to the Police Naka and the letter seeking records for investigation was given to him at the naka," SOG added.Earlier on July 17, SOG came to visit the resort where former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying in the resort at Manesar in Haryana.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Telangana Cross 50,000-Mark After 1,567 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 447.

Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi complained to SOG about the purported audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The police subsequently registered FIRs. Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani, who are among accused in the matter, refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. (ANI)Gajendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR.

"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered two FIRs under Section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip is to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG had told. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)