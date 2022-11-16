Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) More than three lakh people have applied for addition and amendment of names in the voter list in Rajasthan.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaign to add names to the electoral rolls in the state under the electoral roll special summary revision program started from November 9 and will continue till December 8.

He said the final publication of voter lists will be done on January 5, 2023.

So far, 3.10 lakh applications have been received for inclusion of names in the voter list while applications for registration of 1,29,696 new voters have been received.

Along with this, applications have been received to link voter card with Aadhaar of 88,830 voters, according to a statement.

