Mumbai, November 16: In what can be seen as a bizarre decision, the people and villagers of a village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district have banned the use of mobile phones for children below 18. According to reports, the decision was taken in the Gram Sabha meeting of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. As per reports, the Bansi Gram Panchayat in Pusad Taluka of Yavatmal took the decision to ban use of mobile phones for teenagers below 18.

Reports suggest that the decision was taken as children have become addicted to watching games and visiting bad sites, which are seen as side effects of the smartphone that were observed by the villagers. Reportedly, the Bansi Gram Panchayat's decision is seen as a noble thought in order to keep the community healthy and the children safe and secure.

Gram Panchayat Ban Use of Mobile Phones

Children Below 18 Barred From Using Mobile Phone

Reports claim that children of Bansi village have become addicted to their mobile phones. Thereby, in order to save the children, the Bansi Gram Panchayat took a decision to ban the use of mobile phones. Interestingly, boys and girls below eighteen years of age have been banned from smartphones. The decision is seen as an initiative to prevent the adverse effects of mobile phones on children.

It must be noted that the resolution to ban mobile phones for children below 18 years of age was passed unanimously. Besides banning the use of mobile phones for children below 18, the Gram Sabha also took a few important decisions. The Gram Sabha decided to implement the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana for the citizens who pay 100 percent tax. It also decided to set up an old age home for the destitute.

