Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] May 28 (ANI): The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the tragic incident in which four workers died due to poisonous gas in a safety tank at Achal Jewelers in Sitapura Industrial Area, Jaipur.

Commission Chairman Justice Gar Mulchandani has issued notices to the Jaipur Collector, Police Commissioner, and the owner and CEO of Achal Jewelers. The notices direct them to conduct an effective investigation, take immediate action against those responsible, and submit a report to the Commission.

The Commission has asked the District Collector and Police Commissioner to conduct an effective investigation into the incident and take immediate action against the culprits. The Commission also asked to submit a report to the Commission and ensure compensation is provided to the dependents/relatives of the deceased.

The Commission has also directed Arun Kumar Kothari, CEO of Achal Jewelers Private Limited, and Vikas Mehta to provide compensation to the dependents/relatives of the workers and submit a compliance report and reply to the Commission without delay

A hearing has been scheduled for June 16, 2025, at 11:30 am, where the parties are expected to appear and submit their compliance reports. (ANI)

