Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Thursday in Rajasthan's Karauli district with narcotics having an estimated value of Rs 15 lakh in the international market, police said.

During patrolling in the New Mandi police station area, three bikers were intercepted. Upon search, smack was recovered from all three.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: About 5 Congress MPs Absent From Rahul Gandhi's Poll Campaign Launch.

The accused have been identified as Durga Lal Bagri, Govind Lal Bagri and Rahul, alias Labbu Meena.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)