Sawai (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI) : A tigress and her cubs have wandered out of the Ranthambore National Park and into the agricultural fields of Kutalpura Maliyan village, causing panic among locals. The tigress and her cubs were spotted roaming in the fields, while another tiger was seen moving near the Sawai Palace hotel.

The forest department has initiated monitoring and tranquilization efforts to ensure public safety. A team of experts is working diligently to track and tranquilize the tigers, with the aim of safely returning them to their natural habitat.

The tiger sightings have sent shockwaves among villagers, who are now living in fear. The proximity of the tigers to human habitations has raised concerns about the safety of both humans and animals. The forest department is taking necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safe return of the tigers to the national park.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge of human-wildlife conflict in areas surrounding wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. The Ranthambore National Park is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to several tigers. However, the increasing instances of tigers venturing into human habitations have raised concerns about the safety of both humans and animals. (ANI)

