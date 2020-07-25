Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Rajasthan government is going to set up the state's first plasma bank in Jaipur, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday.

He said the bank will be set up at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.

The minister also appealed to all the people, who have recovered from the virus, to come forward to donate plasma.

"The Rajasthan government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives," Sharma said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Rajasthan has reported 33,220 COVID-19 cases including 8,811 active cases, 23,815 recoveries and 594 deaths so far. (ANI)

